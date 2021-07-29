‘Get vaccinated, wear your mask’: Hidalgo County releases COVID-19 PSA with front-line doctor

The effects of COVID-19 continue to be felt throughout the Rio Grande Valley, and the recent arrival of the Delta variant has doctors urging residents to get vaccinated and wear their masks.

In a public service announcement, Dr. Marissa Gomez-Martinez from Doctors Hospital at Renaissance drives that message home.

"Worrying about if I’m going to get infected— am I going to bring this home and infect my family," Gomez-Martinez said in the PSA. "Is somebody from my family going to die because I’m putting myself at risk for others?"

The PSA was shared on social media by Hidalgo County and county judge Richard F. Cortez.