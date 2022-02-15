x

Girls Basketball Playoffs Begin with Bi-District Round

5 hours 48 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, February 14 2022 Feb 14, 2022 February 14, 2022 11:36 PM February 14, 2022 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

Girls Basketball Playoff Scores and Schedule

Monday, February 14th

6A Bi-District 

Harlingen 58, La Joya 31

Edinburg Vela 47, Los Fresnos 35

5A Bi-District

Brownsville Veterans 74, Sharyland Pioneer 28

Nikki Rowe 60, Mercedes 23

4A Bi-District 

Kingsville 54, Raymondville 34

La Feria 37, Calallen 34

Tuloso-Midway 70, Port Isabel 22

3A Bi-District 

Lyford 55, IDEA Frontier 19

Donna IDEA 47, IDEA Riverview 32

1A Bi-District

Rocksprings 75, Lasara 30

D'Hanis 59, San Perlita 55

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days