Girls Basketball Playoffs Begin with Bi-District Round
Girls Basketball Playoff Scores and Schedule
Monday, February 14th
6A Bi-District
Harlingen 58, La Joya 31
Edinburg Vela 47, Los Fresnos 35
5A Bi-District
Brownsville Veterans 74, Sharyland Pioneer 28
Nikki Rowe 60, Mercedes 23
4A Bi-District
Kingsville 54, Raymondville 34
La Feria 37, Calallen 34
Tuloso-Midway 70, Port Isabel 22
3A Bi-District
Lyford 55, IDEA Frontier 19
Donna IDEA 47, IDEA Riverview 32
1A Bi-District
Rocksprings 75, Lasara 30
D'Hanis 59, San Perlita 55
