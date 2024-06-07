x

Gladys Porter Zoo hosting 8th Annual Ridley Rush

5 hours 41 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2024 Jun 7, 2024 June 07, 2024 2:42 PM June 07, 2024 in Community - Zoo Guest

Gladys Porter Zoo is raising awareness for the endangered Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles.

The zoo will be hosting a 5K/1-mile walk/run on Saturday, June 8.

All proceeds will go toward the Kemp’s Ridley Project.

