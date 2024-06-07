Gladys Porter Zoo hosting 8th Annual Ridley Rush
Gladys Porter Zoo is raising awareness for the endangered Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles.
The zoo will be hosting a 5K/1-mile walk/run on Saturday, June 8.
All proceeds will go toward the Kemp’s Ridley Project.
