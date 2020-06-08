Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville reopening to the public

The Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville will be reopening Monday with several social distancing measures in place.

Visitors will need to make an online reservation before entering the zoo.

Masks will be required and customers will need to follow a one-way track around the zoo.

The Director of Marketing for the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Cynthia Galvan, says the zoo waited before reopening because they wanted to make sure their online ticketing system was available before allowing visitors inside again.

For ticket and safety information, visit the Gladys Porter Zoo website.

