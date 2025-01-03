Gladys Porter Zoo nos presenta al Tritón de Manchas Negras
Alejandra CW Rodríguez, coordinadora de marketing de Gladys Porter Zoo, nos presenta al Tritón de Manchas Negras, el cual tiene una toxina secreta en la piel y se le puede encontrar a lo largo de la costa en el sur de Texas y parte de México.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
