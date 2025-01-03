x

Gladys Porter Zoo nos presenta al Tritón de Manchas Negras

5 hours 25 minutes 1 second ago Friday, January 03 2025 Jan 3, 2025 January 03, 2025 1:39 PM January 03, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Alejandra CW Rodríguez, coordinadora de marketing de Gladys Porter Zoo, nos presenta al Tritón de Manchas Negras, el cual tiene una toxina secreta en la piel y se le puede encontrar a lo largo de la costa en el sur de Texas y parte de México.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

