'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg

Legendary Mexican boxer Juan Manuel Marquez is bringing a boxing event to the Valley later this year.

On Wednesday in Edinburg, a press conference was held at Bert Ogden Arena for the event called Gloves and Glory. The date for the matches is set for September 6th.

The main card event sees Dominican boxer Eridson Garcia fight for the Nabo Jr. Lightweight Title.

A few local fighters will also be part of the event, with Brownsville natives Jared Mercado and Eduardo Castillo among the names set to fight in the undercard.

"I feel blessed," Castillo said of getting the chance to take part in an event put together by Juan Manuel Marquez. "I grew up watching him, my father grew up watching him too he would always show me look how he does this movement, look how he does that then an hour later we would go to the gym and practice that so now being under his belt under his card it's amazing, it's a blessing and I'm hoping to catch his eye and I hope that I can take him along with me in my career."