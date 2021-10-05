x

Gobernadores republicanos buscan mayor control migratorio

2 hours 6 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, October 05 2021 Oct 5, 2021 October 05, 2021 7:19 PM October 05, 2021 in Hechos Valle
By: Santiago Caicedo

Greg Abbott junto a otros 19 gobernadores republicanos más estarán en el Valle este miércoles.

Entre ellos esta como invitado un mandatario proveniente de la frontera con México,  juntos estarán analizando la situación migratoria, un tema que ha dividido los políticos.

Santiago Caiedo nos tiene más información. 

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

