Golfing with Loretta

3 years 4 months 1 week ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 June 29, 2018 10:13 PM June 29, 2018 in Sports

WESLACO - Late to learn the sport, Loretta Young is not wasting time on the golf course.  She's continuing the quest to improve her game in a big way this summer.  CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the story.

