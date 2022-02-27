x

Gov. Abbott calls on state agencies to protect Texas from possible Russian cyber attacks

Concerns remain about Russian retaliation in the form of cyber attacks.

Gov. Greg Abbott directed two state agencies to use available resources to safeguard the state's critical infrastructure.

Russia has used cyber attacks in the past. 

A Russia-linked gang managed to shut down the Colonial pipeline, which runs from Houston to New York, for days.

