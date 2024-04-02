Gov. Abbott delivers remarks at Texas A&M facility groundbreaking in Brownsville

Governor Greg Abbott will be in Brownsville to deliver remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service's new advanced training facility.

Abbott will be joined by The Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, and other officials with the university system and the city of Brownsville.

The groundbreaking is set for Tuesday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.