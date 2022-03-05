Gov. Abbott marks one year since launch of Operation Lone Star

Friday marked one year since Governor Greg Abbott launched the border security initiative Operation Lone Star.

One year ago, I launched #OperationLoneStar to secure the border & do the job Washington would not.



I refuse to let our state be overrun by criminals, deadly drugs like fentanyl, & victims of human trafficking.



Texas will keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/m4MKUWn00A — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 4, 2022

The Texas border mission is backed up by state law enforcement agencies such as the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard.

Since its launch, Operation Lone Star has apprehended more than 208,000 migrants.

