Gov. Abbott provides update on severe winter weather impacting Texas

8 hours 14 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, February 03 2022 Feb 3, 2022 February 03, 2022 9:37 AM February 03, 2022 in News - AP Texas Headlines

Gov. Greg Abbott will receive a briefing and provide an update on the severe winter weather impacting the state of Texas in a Thursday press conference.

The press conference is set for 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

According to a news release, Abbott is expected to be joined by representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, ERCOT, the Public Utility Commission of Texas and more.

