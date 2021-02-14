Gov. Abbott: White House issues Federal Emergency Declaration For Texas

File photo of Gov. Greg Abbott

The White House has issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for the state in response to the severe winter weather throughout the state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday.

The declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 counties in Texas, according to a news release.

“I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather conditions throughout the state,” Gov. Abbott. Stated in the release “This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather."

Abbott submitted a request for the declaration on Saturday to assist the state in response efforts related to the storm, according to the news release.

