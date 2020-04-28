Gov. Greg Abbott says Texans should wear masks to reduce coronavirus risk, but government will not force them to

Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated Tuesday that Texans should wear masks whenever possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but the government will not arrest people who don't follow that advice.

During an interview with Channel 5 News, the governor said he strongly encourages people to wear masks to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

While businesses may require customers to wear masks on their premises, neither state nor local governments may arrest or fine people who don't wear masks in public.

"There has to be a level of common sense from government," Abbott said, adding that it didn't make sense for local governments, which released people from jail to reduce the spread of COVID-19, to fill the same jails with people who refused to wear masks.