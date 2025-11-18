Gov. Greg Abbott seeks to ban two Muslim groups and their members from owning land in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a ban on two Muslim groups and their members from owning property in Texas. Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday named two Islamic groups as terrorist and criminal organizations, banning them and those associated with the groups from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas.

Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, as transnational criminal organizations.

In announcing the designation, Abbott accused the two groups of supporting terrorism across the world and of subverting Texas laws through harassment, intimidation and violence.

"The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable," Abbott said in a statement.

Neither the Muslim Brotherhood nor CAIR is listed on the U.S. State Department’s list of terrorist groups.

CAIR, a Muslim civil rights group, issued a statement saying they have consistently condemned all forms of unjust violence and said their condemnation of terrorism made their national director a target for ISIS.

"Although we are flattered by Greg Abbott's obsession with our civil rights organization, his publicity stunt masquerading as a proclamation has no basis in fact or law," CAIR stated. "By defaming a prominent American Muslim institution with debunked conspiracy theories and made-up quotes, Mr. Abbott has once again shown that his top priority is advancing anti-Muslim bigotry, not serving the people of Texas."

They further stated the organization would be ready to mount a legal challenge if the declaration were to become actual policy.

Abbott's proclamation cites a new law that was approved by the Texas lawmakers earlier this year. The bill gave Abbott more power to ban property ownership by governmental entities, companies, and individuals from a country named in annual threat assessment reports prepared by the director of national security.

A similar law in Florida is making its way through the courts. A three-judge panel on the 11th 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is allowing the state to enforce its ban.

This is a developing story.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.