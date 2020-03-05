Gov't and health officials discuss future of health care in the Valley

EDINBURG – Dozens of doctors and other Rio Grande Valley health care professionals met with government officials to talk about health care.

From the lack of insurance to the lack of doctors in the area, these are just some of the issues discussed on Wednesday at the Edinburg Conference Center.

For Roxana Casanova, her family's health is the most important, but for some of her loved ones staying healthy is complicated



“If they don't have papers they don't want to go to the hospital on the risk of immigration, or it’s too expensive. A lot people just self-medicate and they don't do nothing about it,” says Casanova.



Dr. Carlos Cadenas says the meeting was about shining a light on the problems that are unique to the Valley and try and find solutions.



Watch the video for the full story.