Government rests their case in trial against Abby’s Bakery owners accused of harboring immigrants

The trial against the owners of a bakery in Los Fresnos who are accused of hiring and housing undocumented immigrants continued on Tuesday.

The government rested their case against defendants Leonardo Baez-Lara and Nora Alicia Avila-Guel.

During the second day of the trial, jurors heard from two former Abby’s Bakery employees who were identified as being in the country illegally when federal agents raided the business in February 2025.

The testimonies were pre-recorded and played for the jury, as the men were deported following their interview.

As previously reported, eight people were arrested during the February raid. Six of those individuals had visas but did not have permission to work in the country, and the other two employees were undocumented.

Baez-Lara and Avila-Guel were charged following the arrests.

On Tuesday, jurors heard about “suite #5,” the room on the bakery property that federal prosecutors said the undocumented employees stayed at.

The men were asked if they were required to sleep there, they said no and that they were free to leave and were not held against their will.

Dillon Duke, an agent with Homeland Security Investigations, also took the stand on Tuesday. He was the lead investigator in the case, and said the investigation began after the department received a tip about undocumented people working at the bakery and being housed there.

The trial is expected to resume on Wednesday morning, with the owners’ son expected to be called to testify by the defense.