Grant to help Harlingen small businesses improve storefronts

The city of Harlingen received a $200,000 grant that can help small businesses improve their storefronts.

"It was very, very successful. So we've decided to do the program once again for the coming year. We increased the amount by another $50,000." CEO of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation Orlando Campos said.

Each business can get up to $10,000 for exterior upgrades. In order to obtain that money, businesses must apply online.

Campos said the sooner businesses apply, the better.

"Once we deplete the funding, then basically we will close the program," Campos said.

Anyone interested in applying can visit harlingenedc.com.