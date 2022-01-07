'Grateful that we still have a job': Employees adjust to new stores after fire at Matt's Building Materials

Employees of Matt's Building Materials in Pharr are adjusting to new roles almost a week after watching their workplace burn down.

Employees from the Pharr location were relocated to the stores in Palmview and San Benito following Saturday’s devastating fire.

"Our positions have all changed, our roles,” said employee Crystal Garcia. “We have cashiers who are now doing more stocking or organizing or cleaning, but we're here and we're grateful that we still have a job."

When employees first heard the store had gone up in flames, they were in disbelief. Employees were hoping the Pharr location would survive the fire so they wouldn't be left without a job. The store was destroyed, but the owners made sure every employee still had a job.

"They've always treated us like we're family and that's probably the biggest reason why I've stayed for so long and I've stuck by them because they've always been there for me," Garcia said.

"I feel honored to be standing with them through everything they're going through,” said employee Hugo Mancillas. “It's hard but I know we got the backing of the community."

