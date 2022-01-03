Staff, customers react to massive fire at Pharr business

Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a blaze at a Pharr business on Saturday.

The public was advised to avoid the area of Matt's Building Materials - located on 404 E. Expressway 83 - as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

City spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez said as of Saturday evening, the fire was 70% contained, but crews continued working to extinguish the fire overnight.

Multiple agencies responded in battling the fire at 11:30 a.m., including the Alamo Fire Department, Mission Fire Department and San Juan Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, the city of Pharr said in a news release. Residents from nearby homes have been evacuated by police, Gonzalez said.

The following roads were closed due to the fire:

• East Polk Avenue from 100-800

In a social media post, owners of Matt's Building Materials said they are thankful no one was injured.

This story has been updated throughout.