Owners of Matt's Cash and Carry in Pharr plan to rebuild after fire destroys business

Days after a massive fire destroyed their business, the owners of Matt’s Cash and Carry in Pharr are moving forward.

"It was shock, disbelief, anger, heartache, heartbreak-- all those emotions,” said co-owner Isaac Smith. “Mainly heartbreak, I think was the biggest one."

Firefighters tried to put out the fire as quickly as possible, but nothing could be done to save the structure.

"Absolutely, it was as gut-wrenching as you could possibly imagine to watch what we worked so hard for go up in smoke," said co-owner Jeremy Smith.

Investigators are still working the cause of the fire. The owners say the losses exceed $15 million and that fortunately, the store was insured and they're now working with the insurance company to evaluate the damages.

"We are looking to rebuild,” Isaac Smith said. “I’m already started working on plans for the new building. I’ve been working with the architects and the engineers to rebuild the store. That’s already begun, so it's not even a doubt in my mind that we're not going to rebuild."

The Smith brothers say that they won’t have to lay off their employees as many of them are now working at one of their other two stores in San Benito and Palmview.

Meanwhile, the Smith family stays hopeful that they'll one day have their store back to continue to serve the community.