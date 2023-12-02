x

Groundbreaking held for $52 million urban ecology center in McAllen

An urban ecology program at Quinta Mazatlán in McAllen is getting closer to completion.

A Thursday groundbreaking was held for a $52 million urban ecology center that’s being done through McAllen ISD, UTRGV and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

The 14-acre center will include a research lab on urban ecological sciences.

“It's going to be an expansion that is going to be not only educational for our students, but also for families to come over and bring their kids to this area,” McAllen ISD Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez said.

The center will also have 24,000 plants, 90% of which are native to the Rio Grande Valley.

