Groundbreaking held for all-inclusive park in McAllen

It's a park everyone will enjoy.

A groundbreaking was held Thursday for an all-inclusive park at Blanca Sanchez Elementary School in McAllen..

The park will feature a specialized playscape for children with disabilities. Organizers said these types of projects is about more than just having fun.

"By fostering an environment of inclusion where kids can play alongside each other, they just start to grow in understanding of each other, understanding that we are more like than different,” Capable Kids Foundation President Melanie Watson said.

The park is expected to be completed by this fall and will include a "miracle field,” a baseball field created for people with disabilities.