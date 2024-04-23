Groundbreaking held for floodwater channel expansion project in Edcouch

Hurricane season is coming up in June, and work is underway to expand a main floodwater channel in Hidalgo County.

Once the seven-mile-long Main Floodwater Channel Expansion Project is complete, it will be able to collect more rainwater to prevent flooding.

The project is expected to benefit the 400 thousand people who live in Hidalgo County. Half of those people are low to moderate income residents.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday in Edcouch to mark the start of the project.

County leaders say the project will expand the existing channel by more than four miles.

The project is expected to cost nearly $20 million, and is slated for completion in October.

Watch the video above for the full story.