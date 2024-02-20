Groundbreaking held for new hike and bike trial connecting Weslaco and San Juan

Construction is underway on a 16-mile-long hike and bike trail that will connect the cities of Weslaco and San Juan, Hidalgo County announced in a Tuesday news release.

The Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Hike & Bike Trail is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the news release stated.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 allocated $5 million for the creation of the trials, and Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez allocated $1 million to assist in the creation of these trails, the news release added.

The hike and bike trail aims to offer a secure and easy means of transportation between Weslaco, Donna, Alamo, and San Juan, while also connecting to the current trails in Hidalgo County Precinct 2, the news release added.

The project is “dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for our residents,” Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said. “This has been a long-term project, and we are thrilled to see it coming to fruition.”

The trail will provide a range of recreational activities for both residents and visitors — including walking, jogging, biking and birdwatching.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

