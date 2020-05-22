Group: Texas naval base shooter voices support for clerics

By JUAN A. LOZANO, LOLITA C. BALDOR and MIKE BALSAMO

Associated Press

A group that monitors online activity of jihadists says the suspect killed during an attack at a Texas naval air base voiced support for hardline clerics. The attack Thursday at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi wounded a sailor working security before other security officers killed the gunman. Officials familiar with the investigation identified the suspect as Adam Alsahli of Corpus Christi. Officials say a gunman tried to speed through a gate at the base and and opened fire on security workers. The SITE Intelligence Group says social media accounts matching Alsahli’s profile featured jihadi figures including spokesman for the Yemen branch of Al Qaeda who was killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2015.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.