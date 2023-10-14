Growing number of Hispanic voters has potential to shape Texas politics

Polls across the Rio Grande Valley remained busy Tuesday — the second day of early voting in Texas — when thousands of people showed up to cast their ballots.

Geraldine Cadena, a first-time voter, cast her ballot at an early voting location in McAllen.

"I believe in voting for somebody who has better morals," Cadena said. "Rather than just who they are."

Cadena is one of thousands of Hispanic voters in Texas who voted early.

Natasha Altema-McNeely, an associate professor of political science at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, said the growing Hispanic population in Texas — and the growing number of Hispanic voters — has the potential to change state politics.

For some voters, though, the mere sight of so many people lining up to vote is an inspiring start.

"Seeing all the long lines actually makes me really happy considering a lot of people are voting," said Star Zuñiga, who cast her ballot in McAllen. "And honestly, this is the first time I've ever seen it this packed."

Watch the video for the full story.