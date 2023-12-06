x

Grupo Frontera to perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Photo credit: Grupo Frontera

Grupo Frontera, the Edinburg-based band, is set to perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday.

Grupo Frontera received 15 Billboard Latin Award nominations, and had three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 during its first year together

According to a news release from ABC Publicity, Grupo Frontera will be the musical guest on the episode set to air Wednesday, Dec. 6 starting at 10:35 p.m. central.

The episode will feature Academy-Award winning actor Mahershala Ali and “Past Lives” star Greta Lee as the guests. 

