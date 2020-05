H-E-B to host virtual graduation celebration for Texas seniors

As school districts and colleges try to figure out how to celebrate senior graduations – H-E-B is stepping in to help.

H-E-B will be honoring all college and high school seniors in Texas through an online YouTube event at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

H-E-B spokeswoman Linda Tovar says they will also be giving away $100,000 in the form of $500 Visa cards.

