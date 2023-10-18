x

Hallan restos humanos en Harlingen

Wednesday, October 18 2023

Este miércoles 18 de octubre fueron hallados restos humanos en Camelot Drive en Harlingen.

El sargento Larry Moore confirmó a Noticias RGV sobre el hallazgo en el área, mientras que la policía de la ciudad ya se encuentra investigando lo sucedido. 

Ampliaremos la información en breve. 

