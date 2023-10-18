Hallan restos humanos en Harlingen
Este miércoles 18 de octubre fueron hallados restos humanos en Camelot Drive en Harlingen.
El sargento Larry Moore confirmó a Noticias RGV sobre el hallazgo en el área, mientras que la policía de la ciudad ya se encuentra investigando lo sucedido.
Ampliaremos la información en breve.
