Hanukkah observed at UTRGV with menorah displays

The Jewish community in the Rio Grande Valley will be lighting their menorahs on Thursday for the first night of Hanukkah.

Students at UTRGV who observe the holiday will also get to participate, as the Edinburg campus is displaying menorahs for the first time.

A silver menorah sits at the center of the Student Union Building at the main desk.

Massiel Munoz, the assistant director of the UTRGV Student Union in Edinburg, said the move comes after many conversations within the university about inclusivity.

“We want to promote learning outside the classroom. That looks like different things to different people,” Munoz said. “The menorah is an example of that, and we want to expose our students to different cultures."

UTRGV officials say that kind of exposure is important to give representation to its small Jewish student population.

The university’s athletics department is also joining in on the celebration and educating students with a menorah of their own on display.

“Even if you're not Jewish and you don't celebrate Hanukkah, you could still come by and learn about it,” UTRGV Athletics Assistant Director of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Sara Hernandez said. “Learn about a different culture and traditions that a group of people who is with us in the Valley, what they celebrate and do during this time of year."

Hanukkah means “dedication” in Hebrew.

The eight-day holiday observes the rededication of the holy temple in Jerusalem.

