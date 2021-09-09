Harlingen airport announces nonstop flights to Las Vegas and Orlando
The low-cost Frontier Airlines announced nonstop flights from Harlingen to Las Vegas.
The airline currently offers nonstop service from Harlingen to Denver, and in November plans to add its third route from the Rio Grande Valley with twice-weekly nonstop flights to Orlando, a Thursday news release from the airline stated.
To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $39, according to a news release.
Starting Thursday, Sept. 9, Valley International Airport in Harlingen will have non-stop flights to Vegas twice a week. The twice a week nonstop flights to Orlando will begin Nov. 1, the release stated.
More information can be found on Frontier Airlines’ website.
