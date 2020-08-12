Harlingen approves hazard pay for police officers, firefighters

City leaders across the Rio Grande Valley are deciding how to spend CARES Act money.

One city is opting for hazard pay for police officers, firefighters and other first responders.

Irma Garza, a spokeswoman for the city of Harlingen, said several police officers and firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.

Although Garza said there's no way of knowing if they were exposed on the job, the city of Harlingen will use some of the $3.7 million in CARES Act funding for hazard pay.

They will receive hazard pay for August and September. Garza says both departments are stocked up with plenty of PPE, but first responders are still risking their lives daily and need the community's help.

