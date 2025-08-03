Harlingen BBQ business hosts fundraiser for Johnny's True Value employees

A fundraiser was held to help employees of Johnny's True Value in Harlingen.

Smoke: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole sold smoked chicken plates. All their proceeds are going to employees who are out of work.

The goal was to sell about 500 plates.

The fundraiser comes after a fire completely destroyed the hardware store more than a week ago.

"So far, I think we're two-thirds of the way. We've had a lot of response, a lot of people that are coming in," Smoke: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole co-owner Gloria Casas said.

The fundraiser went on until supplies last, and the plates were only for carry out orders.

