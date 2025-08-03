Harlingen BBQ business hosts fundraiser for Johnny's True Value employees
A fundraiser was held to help employees of Johnny's True Value in Harlingen.
Smoke: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole sold smoked chicken plates. All their proceeds are going to employees who are out of work.
RELATED STORY: 'It was my second home:' Johnny's True Values employees mourning loss of Harlingen store
The goal was to sell about 500 plates.
The fundraiser comes after a fire completely destroyed the hardware store more than a week ago.
"So far, I think we're two-thirds of the way. We've had a lot of response, a lot of people that are coming in," Smoke: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole co-owner Gloria Casas said.
The fundraiser went on until supplies last, and the plates were only for carry out orders.
Watch the video above for the full story.
