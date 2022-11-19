Harlingen church hosting community Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, a church in Harlingen is putting together a community Thanksgiving so everyone can enjoy a nice holiday meal.

The First United Methodist Church in Harlingen says they’re expecting a big turnout during their community Thanksgiving.

A total of 40 turkeys will be prepared to help feed 300 families in the Cameron County area.

“We're opening up a family environment to folks that don't have a meal on Thanksgiving, don't have maybe relatives, or somebody to have that family experience,” First United Methodist Church Pastor Fred Perez said.

The community Thanksgiving dinner is set for Thursday, Nov. 24 from noon to 2 p.m. at the church.

Pastor Perez says to-go plates will be available for those attending the community Thanksgiving.