Harlingen CISD hosts leadership conference for male high school seniors
On Friday, Harlingen CISD hosted an all-day men's leadership conference for students in their Gear Up program.
About 90 young men attended.
The students were taught how to control their emotions, and learned how to build and foster family relationships.
“A lot of challenges they face is not having a positive male role model in their lives,” Gear Up facilitator Crystal Hernandez said. “We were very intentional about this conference in bringing males that have either overcome the same obstacles, or have the skills and the mindset to help teach them how to overcome those obstacles."
The high school seniors who attended the conference have been in the Gear Up program since the 7th grade.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Legacy of Black Civil War soldiers taught as part of UTRGV project
-
San Antonio ceremony honors executed Black World War I soldiers
-
Wild boars spotted in neighborhoods near Rio Grande City
-
Incumbent Hidalgo County sheriff facing challenger in Democratic primary
-
Second woman joins lawsuit accusing Stripes employee of raping customer
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University
-
Harvest Christian girls basketball eyeing back to back state titles
-
Sabercats dominating through the area round of playoffs
-
Boys High School Basketball Area Round Highlights