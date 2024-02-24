Harlingen CISD hosts leadership conference for male high school seniors

On Friday, Harlingen CISD hosted an all-day men's leadership conference for students in their Gear Up program.

About 90 young men attended.

The students were taught how to control their emotions, and learned how to build and foster family relationships.

“A lot of challenges they face is not having a positive male role model in their lives,” Gear Up facilitator Crystal Hernandez said. “We were very intentional about this conference in bringing males that have either overcome the same obstacles, or have the skills and the mindset to help teach them how to overcome those obstacles."

The high school seniors who attended the conference have been in the Gear Up program since the 7th grade.

