Harlingen CISD launches first STEM Academy

Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District leaders are focused on preparing students for life after graduation, starting in elementary school and through their senior year of high school.

The district is welcoming back around 17,000 students across all 31 of its campuses starting Tuesday.

This year, they are launching their first kinder to 8th grade STEM Academy at Travis Elementary. The academy is designed to allow young students to engage in science and technology.

Harlingen CISD also offers up courses and career and technical education certifications. They are also expanding mentorship opportunities for middle schoolers.

This year, Financial Literacy courses for high school seniors will be offered. They'll learn skills like budgeting, loans and contracts.

"Our Senior Seminar Series will allow us to bring people in from the community and help them to learn some life skills. Things like how to create a budget, how to apply for a loan, how to read a contract, how to interview, all the things that we want to make sure that, as they're leaving our school district, they're going to leave here with those life lessons," Harlingen CISD Superintendent Veronica Karton said.

Leaders say these programs are part of a district-wide effort to make sure students are ready for higher education or to enter the workforce.

