Harlingen CISD student struck by car while exiting school bus, district says

A Harlingen CISD student was struck by a truck Friday afternoon while exiting a school bus, according to a news release from the district.

The incident left the 7-year-old male student with a fractured ankle, the news release stated.

The accident happened at the corner of Monroe and D streets while the school bus was stopped and had its loading lights and stop sign deployed.

The student will require surgery, district spokesperson Marcy Martinez said, adding that the driver of the truck involved in the incident was interviewed by police at the scene and no citation was issued.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Harlingen Police Department to ask if the driver will face charges.

“We implore the public to please watch out whenever you are driving near a school bus and especially when they are loading or unloading children,” Harlingen CISD School Board President Dr. Belinda Reininger said in a statement. “It is all of our responsibility to keep our children safe.”