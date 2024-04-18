Harlingen city commissioners approve water and sewage rate increase
Harlingen city commissioners voted to raise their water and sewage rates.
The city said the proposed rate increase, which would be phased in over five years, will depend on water consumption.
For example, a household using 3,000 gallons of water could see their rate increase from $30.55 cents to as much as $39.51 cents by January 2025.
The Harlingen Water Works System says the rate hikes are needed to address aging infrastructure like pipelines, treatment plant equipment and more.
