Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge

The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”

Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day.

The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt.

“It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's also a competition among other cities in the state to see who can bring people out the most,” Gonzalez said.

The city of Harlingen is currently in 3rd place in the "It's Time Texas" Community Challenge. The contest runs through Sunday, March 5.