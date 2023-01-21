Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge
The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”
Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day.
The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt.
“It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's also a competition among other cities in the state to see who can bring people out the most,” Gonzalez said.
The city of Harlingen is currently in 3rd place in the "It's Time Texas" Community Challenge. The contest runs through Sunday, March 5.
More News
News Video
-
Channel 5 News crew participates in 10th annual McAllen Marathon
-
One-vehicle crash causes brief power outage in Mission
-
Harlingen animal shelter changes name to reflect impact of services provided
-
Former Border Patrol agent sentenced to more than 10 years in prison...
-
Congresswoman working on renaming McAllen post office after Border patrol agent