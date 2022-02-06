Harlingen firefighters save dog trapped in metal pipe

Harlingen firefighters helped free a dog trapped in a heavy-duty piece of metal pipe on Friday.

Harlingen Fire officials say a concerned citizen took the dog to the nearest fire station after seeing the canine in distress.

B-Shift crews from Engines 1 and 3 spent the hours carefully removing the reinforced steel from the dog’s neck using hydraulic spreaders, cutting wheels, and various other tools.

Firefighters provided oxygen to the pup using an infant oxygen mask during operations.

Officials say the dog was eventually freed and is in good condition.