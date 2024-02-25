Harlingen hip-hop group hoping to feed the homeless with monthly events

A Harlingen-based hip-hop group organized an event to feed the homeless on Thursday.

Pipegang Ent. provided chicken plates to people in need of a free warm meal.

“There are a lot of people out here starving, and they won't come out and ask because they might be embarrassed,” Pipegang Ent. CEO Murray Blackwell said.

The group said, even though they also face struggles in life, it's important to give back when they can.

Blackwell says he even drove around to give some of the attendees a ride.

About 30 people were fed, and the group says they plan on hosting these free events across the valley throughout the year.