Harlingen home a total loss after fire

Harlingen authorities are investigating a house fire that occurred Saturday night.

The fire occurred at a home on the 26000 block of Crockett Road.

Harlingen Assistant Fire Chief Ruben Balboa said when fire crews arrived 50 percent of the home was engulfed in flames. Firefighters attempted to fight the blaze from inside the home, but because the fire was too intense, they exited the home and began protecting neighboring homes from exposure.

Balboa said the people living at the home were able to escape without injury, and the home is likely a total loss. He said the fire may have begun inside the attic.