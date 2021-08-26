Harlingen humane society at capacity

The Humane Society of Harlingen is reporting that the shelter is at capacity and desperately looking for people to adopt or foster some of their pets.

On National Dog Day, the shelter reported more dogs and cats are arriving daily.

"Right now we're pretty packed but it's not unexpected,” Humane Society of Harlingen Executive Director Luis Quintanilla said. “It's part of the territory."

For staff members, it's all hands on deck caring for the roughly 65 pups at the no-kill shelter - with more arriving every day.

People can also help by fostering or volunteering at the shelter.