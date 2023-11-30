Harlingen man arrested following alleged assault at Edinburg Walmart

KRGV photo

A 47-year-old Harlingen man is in custody after it was reported he walked into an Edinburg Walmart with a knife, according to a news release.

Joaquin Garza was arrested Thursday on an assault charge, according to Edinburg city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the Walmart at 2812 S. I-69C Thursday at around 3:10 p.m. after a caller reported a “disturbance” between a man and a woman in the area.

The caller said the man went inside the Walmart with a knife and “everyone was running out,” the news release stated.

Police at the scene detained the male, who was identified as Garza, and “determined that an assault did occur between a couple.”

Despite an earlier report made to police that Garza possibly had a gun at the scene, a gun was not located, the release added. Garza was found to have a pocket knife, police added.