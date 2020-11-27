Harlingen Man Charged with Aggravated Robbery

HARLINGEN--A Harlingen man was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened Thursday at the Kohl's Department store on the 2700 block of W. Expressway 83 in Harlingen. According to Harlingen police, Jonathan Tadeo Garza Bracamonte stole a gold necklace worth $60. Loss prevention officers confronted him. Bracamonte allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot. He was captured 3 and a half hours later on Altas Palmas road just south of Business 83.

Bracamonte was given a $150,000 bond.

