Harlingen man hospitalized following dog attack, police say
A 71-year-old man was hospitalized following a Thursday morning dog attack, the Harlingen Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News.
According to police Sgt. Larry Moore, the man was attacked and bitten by “possibly more than one dog” at around 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Taylor Street.
The man’s condition was not immediately available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
