Harlingen man officially a Houston Texans 'superfan'

Dan Flores of Harlingen hasn't missed a Houston Texans home game in 10 years.

That's part of the reason why "Dan the Man" is officially a Houston Texans superfan — and why he's in the running for NFL fan of the year.

Over the years, Flores has felt the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

"The heartbreak was this past Kansas City game. The playoff game. Up 24 to nothing. It looked good," Flores said. "And I just had a sinking feeling like: 'Nah. It ain't over yet.'"

The final score? 51-31. Kansas City won.

Nobody said being a Texans fan is easy, but the low points make the high points that much sweeter.

