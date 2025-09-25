Harlingen mayor warning the public against buying RioFest tickets being resold

Harlingen’s mayor is warning the public against purchasing tickets for the city’s annual RioFest celebration through a third party site.

One-day passes for RioFest are $7, or $10 for both days, according to Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda.

The website for Events tickets Center — which lets people purchase tickets that are being resold — is selling tickets to RioFest for as much as $80, Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda said the page selling the pricey tickets looks deceptive, and even uses names and links that seem official.

While it’s unclear if the overpriced tickets are real, the mayor said there are still plenty of tickets for sale through the city’s website.

City officials said if tickets do sell out, Harlingen will make the announcement on the city’s social media pages.

RioFest 2025 is set for Friday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 27.

Official tickets are available here.

Watch the video above for the full story.