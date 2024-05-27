Harlingen monument honoring Vietnam War veterans unveiled

The community gathered to honor Rio Grande Valley military members killed while serving the United States.

Chapter 856 of the Vietnam Veterans of America unveiled a monument in honor of 23 Harlingen natives who died in the Vietnam War.

The memorial was held in Harlingen at Pendleton Park.

The soldiers were killed between 1961 and the end of the war in 1975. The monument has each of the 23 names to ensure their sacrifice will be remembered.

The monument made the local president of the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter emotional.

"But it means a lot to me, I don't know not one name in that monument. I don't know any of these gentlemen, I'm from Brownsville, but you know what, they were my brothers in Vietnam," President of VVA Chapter 856 Samuel de Cardenas said. "But they didn't come back, I came back."

The VVA raised over $11,000 to put up the monument in collaboration with the city.

Watch the video above for the full story.